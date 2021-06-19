Driver detected speeding at 167kph

Gardai say Roads Policing personnel from Buncrana and Letterkenny Garda Stations are back on the roads today carrying out speed checks and car inspections with the Road Safety Authority Ireland.

Last evening, one person was arrested and charged for travelling at a speed of 167kph, while another was detected travelling at 137kph, with penalty points and a fine issued.

Meanwhile, there have been calls for more gardai on the streets of Letterkenny tonight after a very busy night last night on what would have been rally weekend.