Donegal Ladies are into the Ulster Final after they beat Cavan 6-16 to 2-17 in Breffni Park.

Geraldine McLaughlin was the top scorer for Donegal notching two goals and 10 points.

The other goals for Maxi Curran's side came from Karen Guthrie, Niamh McLaughlin, Katy Herron and Niamh Hegarty.

Oisin Kelly and Maureen O'Donell report for Highland Radio Sport...