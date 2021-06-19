Derry take the derby – Ruaidhri Higgins Reaction

Will Patching was the hero for Derry City on Friday night as the Candystrips beat Finn Harps 2-1 in the latest derby clash at Finn Park.

The victory also moves Derry above Harps into 6th in the Premier Division standings.

Patching netted both goals for the visitors in the first half from placed balls.

He opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 9 minutes and gave the visitors the lead again just before half time with a cracking free kick.

Since Harps won the last derby meeting on May 3rd at the Brandywell, Derry City have been unbeaten since under Ruaidhri Higgins.

Higgins spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the game...