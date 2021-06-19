Another successful day for Donegal Athletes

There was more success for Donegal athletes on Saturday both nationally and internationally.

Dempsey McGuigan set a new Donegal Hammer record in Aberdeen when he threw 72.32 metres.

Sommer Lecky claimed victory in the High Jump in the English Championship, she won with a jump of 1.73 metres.

Meanwhile in the National Junior and Under 23 Championships James Kelly claimed gold in the men’s under-23 shot put after he threw 16.90 metres

There was also a gold for Lifford-Strabane AC’s Brendan O’Donnell who won the U23 men’s Hammer throw.

Our Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of todays results...