Watch / Listen: Harps Reaction – Ollie Horgan & Sean Boyd

Finn Harps suffered a 7th defeat of the season as they lost out in the derby 2-1 at Finn Park to Derry City.

Ethan Boyle had levelled the game on 16 minutes for Harps but the two first half goals from Will Patching was enough for Derry to avenge the previous derby loss at the Brandywell.

Next up for Harps is St Pats on Monday at Richmond Park.

After the game Diarmaid Doherty caught up with the Harps boss Ollie Horgan who questioned the penalty call which lead to the first goal..

Sean Boyd felt things just didn't fall right for them on the night...