Uncertainty at Stormont as Poots resigns DUP leadership

Northern Ireland is facing instability following the resignation of Edwin Poots as DUP leader last night.

Mr Poots will step down when a new leader is elected, after being in the role for three weeks, after party members expressed anger at his deal with the UK's Secretary of State on introducing the Irish Language Act.

First Minister Paul Givan was due to attend a North-South Ministerial meeting in Armagh, however it is understood to not being going ahead.

Sky's Ireland Correspondent David Blevins says it's unclear who will succeed Edwin Poots...........