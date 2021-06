Martin Harley had a 9/1 double on Friday evening at Newmarket.

His first victory came on the 1/2f Asymmetric for trainer Alan King.

Just over a half hour later he was back in the winners enclosure on Baby Alya at 11/2 riding for James Ryan.

The wins brought his tally to three for the week after Wednesday's win at Ripon on Zebelle (14/1) for trainer Amy Murphy.

That's now 14 wins in the current flat season for Harley.