McHugh welcomes Brexit Reserve investment

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh has welcomed the news that Ireland will receive a total of €1 billion from the EU's Brexit Adjustment Reserve, a financial fund set up to help the countries that will be worst impacted by the United Kingdom leaving the EU.

Ireland will get just over 20% of the total €5 billion fund, with the business and fishing sectors the main focus of the reserve money.

Deputy McHugh says that it is important that proper mechanisms are put in place, so the worst-affected sectors get the help they need: