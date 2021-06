Inishowen native Georgie Kelly had a huge night for Bohemians in their Premier Division clash with Drogheda United.

Kelly scored four of the goals in Bohs 5-0 hammering of the Drogs at Dalymount Park.

The result sees the Dublin side close the gap to 4th place Drogheda to just a single point while Kelly is now the leading scorer this season with 10 goals.