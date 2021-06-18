HSE CHO 1 services update

As services continue to rebuild after last month's cyber attack, the HSE says audiology and ophthalmology services are operating normally in Donegal.

Donegal Community Diagnostics ie X-ray are now operational, however there is currently a backlog to clear. Letterkenny Sexual Health Clinic is running as normal, Donegal Psychology online group sessions remain cancelled until further notice.

Statement in full -

Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal Leitirm, Monaghan & Sligo) Services Update

18th June 2021

As you are aware the HSE and the wider health system was targeted by a criminal ransomware attack. IT systems across health services have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue.

While some progress is being made, unfortunately as of yet, our email system in CHO 1 area is not functional. Therefore if contacting HSE Community Services staff please do so via telephone or post.

Changes to community services are updated regularly by county at the following link Community health service updates - HSE .ie

CHO 1 Services Updates

Audiology Services are now operating normally

Ophthalmic appointments in Sligo and Donegal are proceeding as normal.

Donegal Community Diagnostics ie X-ray are now operational, however there is currently a backlog to clear.

Letterkenny Sexual Health Clinic is running as normal.

At Sligo Sexual Health Clinic review appointments continue as normal. However there are currently delays in the ability to provide appointments for new clients.

Donegal Psychology online group sessions remain cancelled until further notice.

Vaccination Programme

The COVID-19 vaccination programme is progressing well. We wish to remind people to attend for their vaccination appointments.

The portal remains open to those aged between 40 and 69 years of age. The portal opens on Sunday, June 20th for those aged between 35 and 39 years old. Starting with those aged 39 then 38-year-olds on Monday and so on.

You can register for a COVID-19 vaccine online via HSE website VACCINE.HSE.IE or by phone, which is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday on LoCall:

1850 24 1850 or 01 240 87870

To register at HSE.ie you will need a mobile phone number, an email address, your PPS number and your Eircode.

If you have Covid symptoms, do not attend a vaccination appointment if you have one scheduled. You can call HSELive on 1850 24 1850 to request a new appointment date.

Pharmacies across the country are joining the COVID-19 vaccination programme starting from this week. Approximately 1000 pharmacies will be receiving deliveries and offering the Janssen single-dose vaccine to people aged 50 and over who haven’t been vaccinated yet. The HSE strongly encourage anybody in this age category who hasn’t come forward, to come forward through that process.

Covid Symptoms

The HSE would like to remind people of the symptoms of COVID-19 include: a fever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above), a new cough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you've noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal. You may not have all of these symptoms. It can take up to 14 days for symptoms to show. They can be similar to symptoms of cold and flu.

Covid-19 Testing

Testing continues throughout the CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo).

Due to the cyber attack on the HSE's IT system, it is not possible at the moment to be referred for COVID-19 testing by your GP.

If you have symptoms or do not have symptoms, you can attend your testing centre without an appointment.

The close contact system is up and running and close contacts will be contacted by text with information on their appointment and are asked to follow the instructions in the text.

Full details of testing centres are available at hse.ie

Test centres are operating in the following venues across CHO 1 area at these times;

Castlesaunderson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan is open daily from 10am to 6pm.

St Conal's Healthcare Campus Letterkenny, Co Donegal is open Monday to Friday 9.30am – 7:00pm and Saturdays and Sunday 11:00am to 17:00pm

Cleary Centre, Donegal Town is open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and closed Saturday and Sundays.

North West Business and Tech Park Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim is open Monday to Friday from 2pm to 4.30pm and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Cloghan GAA centre, Monaghan is open daily from 10.30am to 5:30pm.

Finisklin centre, Sligo is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm.

The HSE has now extended its new online booking system for COVID-19 tests to all testing centres across the country. Not including pop up testing centres.

This means that people living in the vicinity of these centres will be able to log on to the online system and book their COVID-19 test up to 24 hours in advance.

To book an online test click here

Letterkenny Covid-19 Assessment Hub

The Letterkenny Covid-19 Assessment Hub has ceased operations.

The number of referrals to the Acute Covid Assessment Hub have reduced dramatically in recent weeks, with the downward trend continuing even with the recent relaxation of lockdown measures.

This reflects the great work that has been done in the community vaccination programme and GP surgeries in the roll out of vaccines to the most vulnerable patients.

The Acute COVID Assessment Service closed on Friday last, June 11th as GP's now have the capacity to assess their patients in GP surgeries.

The Long COVID Clinic will continue to operate one day per week, on a Tuesday, and new referrals will be accepted by phone until the electronic referral system is back up and running.

THE CHO 1 Safeguarding and Protection Team are available for consultation, advice and support regarding any safeguarding concerns on Tel: 071 9834660. For further information on safeguarding click on the link to the Safeguarding Ireland website: Safeguarding Ireland | Promoting the rights of vulnerable adults

Your local media will also be contacted with any public notices and updates are also available on our Twitter handle @HSECommHealth1

This email is for the issuing of information only and is unmanned so please do not reply.

Thank you for your continued patience and understanding at this time.