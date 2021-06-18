Donegal’s Covid incidence rate is rising

The incidence of Covid 19 is rising again in Donegal.

In the two weeks to midnight on Wednesday, there were 301 cases in Donegal, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 181.1 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national figure of 99.5, and sees Donegal rise above Carlow to once again have the second highest incidence rate in the country after Limerick.

North of the border, 178 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been no additional covid related deaths.