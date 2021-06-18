Council asked to take lead on Donegal Community Stadium project

Donegal County Council and Finn Harps are involved in a series of meetings regarding the management of the Donegal Community Stadium which is being built in Stranorlar, and will provide the League of Ireland club with a new stadium.

Work on the project had stalled, but finding of almost €4 million in April has seen the project recommence.

This week's council meeting included a lengthy discussion on foot of motions from Cllr Martin Harley and Gary Doherty calling on the council to take the lead on the project.

The council says it had a constructive meeting with the club last week, and and more discussions are planned.

Cllr Harley says it would make sense for the council to take the lead on the project..............