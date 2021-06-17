“What works in Croatia won’t work in Carndonagh” – McConalogue

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has told TDs he is seeking maximum flexibility in the ongoing CAP negotiations, and said ireland has been to the fore in seeking a policy that benefits Ireland's 120,000 farm families.

Minister McConalogue told the Dail he wants to secure a fair, flexible and well-funded CAP for the farmers of Donegal and Ireland.

However, he said that will require targets and standards being set in Ireland, and questioned what he said is the desire of some TDs to have those set by the EU..............

Speech in full -