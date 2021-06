It's derby time again on Friday as Finn Harps host Derry City at Finn Park.

In the previous game between the sides, Adam Foley scored late to give Harps a first ever win at the Brandywell in the Premier Division, but since then Derry are unbeaten.

Ollie Horgan says there will be changes from the 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers and given it will be a busy week with three games he will be rotating players.

The Harps boss has been looking ahead to Friday's derby with Oisin Kelly...