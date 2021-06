Richard Kerr returns to the support series of the British Superbike Championship at the end of the month.

For 2021, Richard has joined the AMD Motorsport team and will step up to contest the Pirelli National Superstock Championship.

Richard has spent the last six years in the BSB paddock and will ride the powerful 1000cc Honda for the first time.

Oisin Kelly caught up with the young Donegal rider ahead of what he hopes will be an exciting year...