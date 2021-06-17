Watch / Listen: The Score – 17/06/21

The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, The North West derby of Finn Harps and Derry City is taking centre stage. We hear from Ollie Horgan, Ruaidhri Higgins & Gavin Cullen.

Derry Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to the Division 3 League Final with Offaly, Katy Herron on Donegal’s return to the Ulster Senior Championship where they play Cavan this weekend and young Donegal rider Richard Kerr discusses his next move on the bikes for the season ahead in England.

