With the league done and dusted for the senior ladies of Donegal, the focus now turns to the Ulster Championship.

Donegal won three titles in a row up to 2019 but last year under Covid restrictions Donegal did not play in the competition.

They are back in 2021 and gunning to regain their crown.

To start things off, Maxi Curran's side have to face Cavan in a semi final this Saturday at Breffni Park.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the game with Donegal midfielder Katy Herron.