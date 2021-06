Derry City will make the short trip to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps in the latest edition of the north west derby on Friday night.

In his first home game in charge at the start of May, Ruaidhri Higgins suffered defeat at the hands of Harps But since then has remained unbeaten.

A Derry win would take the Candystrips above Harps in the Premier Division standings.

Derry boss Higgins knows it will be tough to get a result at Ballybofey on Friday...