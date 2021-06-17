PSNI carry out search and arrest operation in Derry

Detectives from the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit have arrested a man and conducted a search of a property in Derry.

Police say the 45 year old man was arrested on suspicion of offences committed under Gaming and Lotteries legislation and possession of Class B controlled drugs.

Police say a number of items were seized during the search and arrest operation in the Springtown area of the City as part of an ongoing investigation into an unregistered lottery controlled by the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association, which supports persons convicted of terrorist offences committed on behalf of the New IRA.

The arrested man remains in custody at this time.