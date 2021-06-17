Pressure off Derry ahead of League Final – Rory Gallagher

Over two thousand supporters will be in Croke Park on Saturday to watch Derry take on Offaly in the Allianz League Division 3 Final.

The game will be the only league decider played this year as the other sides that progressed in the other divisions are all involved in championship the following weekend so title are being shared.

With promotion to Division 2 safely secured, Rory Gallagher sees this weekend's game as great preparation for championship with the Oak Leaf county awaiting the winners of Donegal and Down on July 11th.

The Derry Manager told Oisin Kelly the pressure to progress out off the division has now eased...