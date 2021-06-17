Poots opposes Irish language ultimatum

DUP leader Edwin Poots says he opposes the UK Government's plan to introduce an Irish language law in Northern Ireland within the coming months, if Stormont fails to act.

Following late night discussions there was agreement between the North's two main political parties with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill to be nominated as Deputy First Minister, and Paul Givan to be confirmed as the new First Minister.

The UK's Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has given a deadline of Autumn for Stormont Ministers to introduce protections for the Irish language, like similar legislation that exists in Wales and Scotland.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Poots says there are many other issues that need to be tackled in the North before language rights: