Paul Givan is the new First Minister at Stormont

DUP MLA Paul Givan has been appointed as Northern Ireland's First Minister, with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill returning as Deputy First Minister.

Mr Given was nominated by his party leader Edwin Poots shortly after 12 noon.

In his acceptance speech, Paul Given said he believes people in Northern Ireland want the assembly and the institutions to work..............

Agreement to nominate was secured last night after Westminster said it would impose an Irish language act in the autumn of the assembly hasn't already done so.

That's been criticised by the DUP, but in her acceptance speech, Michelle O'Neill astressed it is an important indicator of cultural respect and parity of esteem.

She pledged to work with all the parties on the executive............