LYIT to gain 179 new Springboard+ places

LYIT has announced that there will be an additional 179 places added to its Springboard+ programme for the upcoming academic year.

There will be now a total of 487 free or heavily discounted college course places available at the college to unemployed people, or those looking to up-skill as they return to work.

For unemployed applicants, there will be no fees charged for any level of course they do through the programme.

For employed applicants, Level 6 courses will be free, with Level 7-9 courses only requiring 10% of the normal fees to be paid by the applicant.

The range of courses available to Springboard+ applicants include a range of computing and culinary programmes.

John Andy Bonar, the Head of Development at LYIT said:

"LYIT is very pleased to have been involved in delivering high quality Springboard+ programmes for 10 years and during that time hundreds of students have successfully completed these very valuable upskilling and reskilling programmes."

"As the Irish Economy and Society emerges from the impact of the COVID-

19 Pandemic and economic activity returns, graduates of these programmes will be ideally placed for rewarding careers. We would therefore strongly encourage everyone to consider the attractive range of flexibly delivered Springboard+ Programmes available at LYIT."

For more information on the Springboard+ courses and how to apply, you can visit https://www.lyit.ie, or email Springboard@lyit.ie.