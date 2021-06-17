LYIT President says students will not be denied entry based on vaccination

LYIT President Paul Hannigan says that the IT cannot refuse entry to any of their courses based on a student's vaccination status.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on this morning's Nine Til Noon Show, Hannigan said that while the college has no definite plan in place at the moment, it has received legal advice on the matter suggesting no prospective student can be denied entry to a course based on whether they have been vaccinated.

Also, Hannigan said that it is "likely" that there will be concerns around vaccination status, both within the classroom and in the wider college as a whole: