Gardai have reported a big increase in scam telephone calls in which the callers purport to be from a local garda station, and ask for personal details.

In particular, there have been several calls reported today in which scammers ask for PPS numbers, and also, in some cases, bank details as well.

Falcarragh based Garda Niall Maguire says these calls have been centred around West Donegal, and people should never engage with some calls..................