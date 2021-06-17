Foyle MLA calls for cross border cooperation on sewage works

A Foyle MLA says there needs to be input from the Irish government to ensure that vital sewage works are completed on Derry’s Buncrana Road.

Martina Anderson says Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon should discuss the issue with her southern counterpart Darragh O'Brien, given the importance of the works to the entire region.

Ms Anderson says given that the Buncrana Road is a key arterial route into Donegal, any new sewage upgrades should be developed on a north-south basis, as they would facilitate developments along the border..............