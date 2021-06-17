Dunfanaghy meeting to address caravan and amenity concerns

There is a public meeting in Dunfanaghy scheduled for next Tuesday evening, to discuss local amenity problems, as well as the area's capacity to provide facilities for tourists coming to the town.

Dunfanaghy is a popular Summer tourist destination, especially for those in camper vans and caravans, but there is a lack of a dedicated caravan park in the town for these tourists to park without causing parking and traffic problems for local residents.

Meeting organiser Anne Sweeney says that the lack of a caravan park and the early closing of local public toilets will be some of the main topics up for discussion at the meeting...