Dunfanaghy house prices rise as coastal living drives demand

More people are ditching the cities and choosing to live by the coast.

A new report from Daft.ie shows the average cost of a home close to the sea is up by almost a quarter since the pandemic began.

The increase in Dunfanaghy is just over 30%, one of the highest increases in the country.

The study reviewed 120 thousand properties listed across the country from January 2019 to April 2021.

Dr. Tom Gillespie, Environmental Economist with NUIG and author of the report, explains what could be driving the trend