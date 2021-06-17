Derry nominated for prestigious European travel award

Derry has been nominated for a leading European award at a global competition known as "The Oscars of Travel".

Appealing to people to vote online for the city, 'Visit Derry' says to win the title of Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination would be a huge boost for the city into the future.

The Walled City of Derry is one of eight finalists in for the category at the World Travel Awards.

Derry has long been renowned as one of the finest examples of a Walled City in Europe, and is pushing to be the primary destination for cultural and heritage experiences on the island of Ireland.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke says the city is unique, and deserves to be recognised on a worldwide stage. Tourism is a key economic driver for the North West region, he added, and success would be a huge boost not only for the region, but for the whole of Northern Ireland.

Voting closes on July 14th, with a link to the competition page available at www.visitderry.com/vote.

Pic 1 - Mayor Alderman Graham Warke with Visit Derry chair Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne.

Pic 2 - Mayor Alderman Graham Warke with Visit Derry chair Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne, and industry members, Brenda Morgan, City of Derry Airport, Ethan Dunlop, City Cabs, Lawrence McBride, Far and Wild, Carla McDevitt, Airporter, Kiera Duddy, The Pickled Duck, Bronagh Masoliber, Visit Derry. David Douglas, Derrie Danders and James Huey, Walled City Brewery.

Statement in full -

COULD THE WALLED CITY OF DERRY BE THE LEADING EMERGING TOURISM DESTINATION IN EUROPE?

Derry~Londonderry has made the shortlist for Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination 2021 at The World Travel Awards; a prestigious global tourism awards programme nicknamed the Oscar’s of Travel. The Walled City of Derry is one of eight finalists in with a chance of scooping the big prize and is competing alongside other emerging city destinations across Europe.

Renowned as one of the finest examples of a Walled City in Europe and the primary destination for cultural and heritage experiences on the island, Derry is a worthy nominee and needs your votes to help scoop the top spot.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, commented: “We are delighted to be nominated for this award. We know our historic and dynamic city is unique and deserves to be recognised on a worldwide stage. Tourism is a key economic driver for the region, and we are thrilled it has been recognised as a rising destination in Europe. It is a major boost for the local tourism industry and provides great publicity for the city region and Northern Ireland.”

Odhran Dunne, Chief Executive of Visit Derry continued: “We are delighted Derry has been nominated for Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination. Being a finalist in this prestigious award, puts us on a world stage as we begin to emerge from the covid crises and rebuild tourism. It strengthens our international appeal and rewards the commitment of all players in our local industry to position the city region as a must-visit destination. We have all the ingredients of a standout destination, centred on our historic City Walls, heritage, renowned lively cultural and events scene and strategic geographic location to be nominated for the award is fantastic. We look forward to the global industry and travel consumers recognising our emerging potential and giving us their vote!”

International voting is now open, and the winner will be the finalist who gains the most votes. To vote for Derry as Europe’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination, visit www.visitderry.com/vote. Voting closes on 14th July 2021.