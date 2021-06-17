Agreement reached on continuation of Stormont Executive

Agreement has been reached between the main parties in Northern Ireland to continue the Stormont Executive, following the resignation of Arlene Foster.

Sinn Fein has agreed to back the DUP's Paul Givan as First Minister, however that's after an agreement to put in place protections for the Irish language.

The UK's Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis says the assembly now has to bring those rights into law in a matter of months, or Westminster will do it..............

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has welcomed the progress made on the Irish Language Act........