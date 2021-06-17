373 new Covid cases in the Republic, 179 in NI

The Department of Health has been notified of 373 additional cases of Covid-19.

In the two weeks to midnight on Tuesday, there were 283 cases in Donegal, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 177.8 cases per 100,000 people. That compares to a national figure of 101.4 and once again, is the third highest in the country after Limerick and Carlow.

The number of people in hospital with the virus stands at 54, 18 of those are being treated in intensive care.

There have been 3 additional hospitalisations over the past 24 hours, however the number in ICU is down 1 since yesterday.

179 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the North in the last 24 hours.

There have been no additional covid related deaths.

16 patients are being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, there are no patients are in ICU.