Martin Harley won the opening race of the day at Ripon on Wednesday.

The Trentagh man guide Zebelle to win the 6pm Maidan Fillies Stake at 14/1 for trainer Amy Murphy.

Harley finished the race well to win comfortably from Bailey's Liberty.

The Donegal jockey also had a second place in the 8pm Handicap on Frankly Mr Shankley.

That's now 12 wins in the current flat season for Harley.