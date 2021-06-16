Urgent need for Donegal-Dublin route to resume comes before Dail

The Dail has heard further calls for a new operator for the Donegal to Dublin flight to be put in place as soon as possible.

The implication of Stobart Air's liquidation which resulted in the suspension of all regional flights was discussed during Topical Issues in the Dail last night with Donegal Deputies Thomas Pringle and Pearse Doherty voicing their concerns.

The Department of Transport announced yesterday that an emergency procurement process is to be launched this week.

Minister Eamonn Ryan also confirmed a number of airlines have expressed an interest in taking over the route.

However, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty told the Dail that no time can be wasted: