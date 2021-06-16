Termon and Milford draw but did Termon win

In the All County League battle at The Burn Road on Tuesday night, Termon and Milford shared the spoils in a derby clash which finished 1-13 to 1-13.

That was the score on the board and in the referees book, however attending media and others which included stats men had Termon down as one point winners.

The confusion on the scores came just after Termon scored their goal which put them two points up, 1-12 to 1-10 but the board then indicated a point advantage.

After much discussion the draw stands for the moment.

Ryan McFaden scored 0-5 for Termon while Cathal McGettigan chipped in with 0-4 for Milford, the games goals were scored by Ricki Gallagher and Darragh Black.