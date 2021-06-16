Ten hospitals now free of Covid-19 cases

10 hospitals have no patients with Covid-19, and 22 hospitals have two or less cases in their wards nationally, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Reid says it shows the great progress the country has made over the past couple of months regarding Covid-19, but however he has still advised caution.

Many hospitals continue to see progress with #COVID19 inpatients. 10 hospitals now have zero cases and 22 in total have two or less cases. This is great progress. But as always, a caution. We still see some admissions. So please continue to protect yourself. @hselive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) June 16, 2021

Latest figures from the HSE show that there are a total 57 patients with the virus on wards this morning, which is the lowest total since September 11th last year. There are also 23 people in ICU currently with Covid-19 across the country.