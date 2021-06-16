SF motion calling for 100% Mica redress approved

The Dail last night approved a Sinn Fein motion calling for 100% redress for those affected by Mica.

The motion called for a fully funded scheme for homeowners in Donegal and other counties, and also urged the Government to ensure those responsible for the manufacturing of defective blocks are held to account. A number of amendments were also accepted, including calls for a public inquiry, and the inclusion of Sligo in the wording.

Moving the motion, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn urged the Housing Minister not to draw cost comparisons between Mica and Pyrite:

Minister O'Brien said there are cost implications to consider when the scheme is amended, but said he is committed to doing so.

He made no commitments, but said he met with organisers of yesterday's demonstration, and pledged to work with them to resolve the issues:

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh, who also met with demonstrators yesterday, said now is the time for the government to do the right thing: