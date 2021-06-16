Minister hopes to restore Donegal – Dublin air service next month

Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton says she hopes that air routes previously run under a Public Service Order by Stobart Air will be operational again within five weeks.

Responding to last night's Topical Issues motion in the Dail moved by a number of TDs, including Donegal deputies Pearse Doherty and Thomas Pringle, Minister Naughton said potential replacement airlines will be approached within days.

Deputy Doherty stressed the importance of restoring the Donegal Dublin service as quickly as possible.......

More from last night's Dail debate -