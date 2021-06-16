McLaughlin and Barrett feature for Ireland in second loss to Iceland

The Republic of Ireland women's team lost to Iceland for the second time in a week on Tuesday.

The hosts won it 2-0 in a friendly international handing a seventh consecutive loss for Vera Pauw's side.

Donegal's Amber Barrett started the game and looked lively but couldn't find the back of the net while Roma McLaughlin was back on the pitch in an Ireland jersey last night, she was a second half substitute playing the final ten minutes.

Ciara Grant and Aoide Colvill didn't feature in the game.

A September trip to Georgia is next on Ireland's agenda.