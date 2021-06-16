Housing Minister has not ruled out 100% redress for Mica homeowners

The Housing Minister hasn't ruled out a 100% Mica redress scheme.

As thousands gathered on the streets of Dublin yesterday, representatives of the Mica Action Group and fellow campaigners met with Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Six weeks has been given as a deadline for the Minister to work together with a special working group and affected homeowners to discuss specific issues relating to the current 90/10 scheme.

Michael Doherty PRO Mica Action Group says Minister O'Brien made it clear that 100% redress was not off the table: