Gardaí warn of new PPS number scam calls

Gardaí are warning of new automated scam phone calls that have been reported in Donegal, as well as counties Monaghan, Dublin and Kilkenny.

The scam involves an automated call claiming the victim is under investigation by An Garda Síochána, in relation to suspicious activity relating to their PPS number. The victim is then asked to press a number in order to speak to a scammer in order to resolve the issue.

Gardaí say that the scam calls are mainly originating from numbers with the 087 prefix.

The Gardaí advise anyone who receives one of these calls to not engage with the caller, to not return their call, the not follow the automated instructions such as pressing a number, to never disclose any of their personal or financial information over the phone, and to hang up and block the number of the scammer if possible.

Gardaí say that while scammers may change their stories and methods, their objective is all the same - to access your personal and financial information.

If you think you have fallen victim to this or any other scam, Gardaí advise you to contact your bank, and report the incident to your local Garda station.