Gardai say lessons cannot be given to NI Provisional License holders

Gardai have issued a reminder that driving lessons cannot be given in the Republic to holders of provisional licenses from Northern Ireland.

In a social media post this afternoon, Gardai say members of the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were on patrol yesterday when they came across a driving lesson in progress. The learner driver was the holder of a provisional licence issued in Northern Ireland.

They say Northern Irish Provisional driving licences or learner permits from the Republic are only valid for use within the jurisdiction from which they were issued.