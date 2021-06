A housing defects expert says Ireland needs a new system for dealing with construction problems such as mica.

The government is expected to spend up to €1.5 billion on a revamped 100% redress scheme for Mica-affected homeowners in Donegal as well as Mayo and Sligo.

There have been calls for the companies which supplied the defective concrete blocks to pay a share of the redress cost.

Barrister and building defects expert Deirdre Ni Fhloinn says that the system as a whole needs to be examined: