Dylan leaves Sligo with win as he heads for Ascot

It's now 24 wins this year for Donegal Jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle who carries his good form in Ascot today.

He took another victory at Sligo on Tuesday evening, riding Big Challenge for the first time in the opening race of the day, coming home at 4/1 for trainer James McAuley.

Dylan has once again extended his lead at the top of the apprentice Jockey standings with double the amount of wins (18) than his nearest rivals.

He is back in action across the channel at Royal Ascot today where Dylan will ride So I Told You in the 6.10 for trainer Joseph O'Brien.

Dylan has taken the horse to victory in their last two outings.