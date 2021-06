€378,000 in funding has been announced for Donegal under the Additional Outdoor Infrastructure Fund.

The fund announced by Transport Eamonn Ryan will help ensure a Safe Outdoor Summer and will support 234 projects across 30 local authorities.

Dr Bláithín Gallagher - Constituency Spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party says; the North West relies heavily on tourists to boost the economy and this badly needed support for opening up and welcoming our visitors is timely.