Donegal Library Service announces “Decade of Centenaries” online lecture series

The Donegal County Council Library Service has announced a new series of online digital lectures called the "Decade of Centenaries", celebrating the numerous historical events of 1912-1923 in Irish history, as well as the commemorations that have happened or have been planned for them, 100 years on.

Senior Executive Librarian Donna Cavanagh said "Since 2012 the Cultural Division of Donegal County Council has delivered a comprehensive programme of events to commemorate the Decade of Centenaries which encompasses the history of Ireland between 1912 and 1923."

"The pandemic has forced us to think about alternative methods of delivery for these type of programmes. We are delighted to bring this lecture series which will consist of in depth and engaging lectures by highly regarded historians available online and for free. This programme provides us with an opportunity to focus on the everyday experience of ordinary people living in extraordinary times and and encompass the different cultural, political and religious traditions throughout the island of Ireland."

The lecture series will run from June until September, and digital tickets can be booked via Eventbrite, or by contacting the Central Library in Letterkenny. All lectures will also be available to watch live for free on the Donegal County Council YouTube channel.