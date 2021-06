Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has questioned the Government's timeline for following through on a 100% mica redress scheme.

His comments come after a Sinn Féin motion in the Dáil calling for a 100% mica redress scheme was passed last night.

Thousands of protesters from Donegal took to the streets in Dublin yesterday to put pressure on the Government to act.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Deputy Pringle says that a set timeframe for the implementation of the 100% scheme is needed...