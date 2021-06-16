329 new Covid cases in the Republic, 143 in NI

329 new Covid-19 cases have been reported by NPHET this evening.

In the two weeks to midnight on Monday, there were 264 cases in Donegal, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 165.8 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national figure of 103.7. and once again, is the third highest in the country after Limerick and Carlow.

57 patients with the disease are in hospital - down 3 in 24 hours.

The number in ICU has also dropped by 4 over that time to 19.

143 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the north in the last 24 hours.

There have been no additional covid related deaths.

There are 16 patients being treated in hospitals for the disease in Northern Ireland, there are no patients with the virus in ICU.