Transport Minister hopeful Donegal-Dublin flight can resume in weeks

The Transport Minister has confirmed that a number of airlines have expressed an interest in taking over the Donegal to Dublin flight.

All regional flights operated by Stobart Air were suspended with immediate effect after news of the airline's liquidation broke over the weekend.

Eamonn Ryan is hopeful now, that an interim carrier can be appointed to operate the remainder of the current contract, until a new tender process is commenced in 2022.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says it's vital the service is resumed as soon as possible: