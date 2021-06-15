Taoiseach says current Mica scheme will be refined and improved

The Taoiseach says the Government will refine and improve the current scheme for homeowners affected by the mica controversy.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Micheál Martin said substantive changes will be made:

It's as thousands of Mica affected homeowners make their way to Dublin where they will gather outside the Convention Centre before proceeding to the Dail to demonstrate for a 100% redress scheme.

People are expected to travel from Mayo and Clare also to join those from Donegal.

A Dail debate on extending the 90/10 scheme to full compensation will take place later.

Angelina Ruddy, whose home is set for demolition spoke on today's Nine til Noon Show as she made her way to the capital.

She is optimistic that their message will be heard loud and clear today: