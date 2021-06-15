Sligo drawn with Icelandic opposition in Europe

Bohemians and Sligo Rovers are bound for Iceland in the opening leg of their first qualifying round of the European Conference League.

Bohs take on last season's third placed side in the Icelandic top-flight - Stjarnan - who are struggling this season.

Sligo face Hafnarfjordur who are mid-table in that division after a second place finish last year.

Dundalk take on the lowest ranked team in the draw - Newtown from Wales - and all first legs will be played on the 8th of July with the second leg a week later.

Meanwhile Shamrock Rovers were handed a tough draw in the first-round of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Hoops will be away to Slovan Bratislava in the first-leg of their tie.

The Slovakian champions have beaten UCD, St Patrick's Athletic and Dundalk in previous European ties.